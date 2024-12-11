Meet Raja, the elephant who collects 'Food' as road tax in Sri Lanka, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Meet Raja, the elephant who collects 'Food' as road tax

The standard road toll system in Sri Lanka has taken an unexpected turn, with motorists passing through a specific road required to pay a unique "food tax." When an elephant took on the role of self-appointed toll collector, road tolls went crazy. The 40-year-old elephant, affectionately known as Raja, operates on his schedule, adding a touch of whimsy to the daily commute.

While standing on the Buttala-Kataragama road in Sri Lanka, he quickly stops automobiles approaching him and requests food. When the vehicles come to a stop, he uses his trunk to politely and patiently request food from the drivers and passengers. Only after being fed food does the elephant allow travelers to continue their journey. People say that this tax collecting originated as a desperate search for food, but has since grown into a full-fledged custom.

Watch the video here:

People who understand the practice prepare for encounters with Raja by stockpiling fruits from roadside vendors. The Buttala-Kataragama route, a crucial link between Sri Lanka's west and southeast coasts, traverses through wild animals and untamed jungles. Despite generating minimal traffic delay, Raja is viewed with respect by residents, who see his tax collecting as a legitimate activity.

This video was posted by BBC Earth on its Instagram handle. “It’s Raja’s world, we’re just living in it," the caption read.

“Meet the elephant who collects road tax. Raja the elephant is well known in these parts of Sri Lanka - he’ll let you pass, but only for a price!" read the caption. In the viral video, he is seen halting the van and asking for food from the passengers. The post received numerous likes and comments from people, with many praising him for his antics.

A user commented on the post, stating, "The only corruption that's acceptable," and another added, "This is where and how I want my taxes paid." A third person stated, "Their rules!" "GST= Gajraj Service Tax".

What do you think about Raja's 'food tax' strategy?

