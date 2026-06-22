Meet Larry the Cat: As UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer exits, one famous Downing Street resident remains

New Delhi:

At a time when UK PM Keir Starmer resigns from office, there is yet another familiar name that is making waves across the internet…Larry the Cat. The well-known Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street has survived six British prime ministers, including Starmer, and has established himself as one of the longest-serving occupants of British politics.

While many have changed since Larry became the chief mouser of Downing Street about 15 years ago, he has stayed where he is, watching history take shape from outside the most iconic house in Britain. The popular Chief Mouser of Downing Street has amused social media users alike.

The cat who refuses to leave Downing Street

Larry first arrived at 10 Downing Street in 2011 after being adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. His official role was simple but important: keep mice away from the prime minister's residence. What nobody could have predicted at the time was that Larry would become a permanent fixture in British political life.

Since moving into Downing Street, he has witnessed governments come and go while quietly continuing his duties. Over the years, politicians have changed, policies have shifted and elections have reshaped the country's leadership, but Larry has remained.

Six prime ministers and counting

Larry's political journey is impressive even by Westminster standards. He first welcomed David Cameron, then stayed on through the leaderships of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and most recently Keir Starmer. For many social media users, Larry's longevity has become a running joke. Every time a prime minister leaves office, people rush online to point out that the real survivor of British politics is not a politician but a rescue cat.

Some have even joked that Larry has the safest job in the country.

An unlikely internet celebrity

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/10DOWNINGSTREET)With Keir Starmer stepping down as UK Prime Minister, Larry the Cat has once again found himself making headlines.

While Larry's official responsibility is rodent control, his popularity extends far beyond Downing Street.

Larry has managed to gather quite a few fans over time. He is frequently photographed when making appearances outside Number 10 and receives lots of attention on his social media accounts from all over the world.

Regardless of whether he is basking in the sun, intimidating his competitors or just ignoring whatever political turmoil is happening around him, Larry has certainly gained a reputation of being totally unaffected by the mayhem of Westminster.

And perhaps that very indifference is what makes him so amusing to so many people.

Why people love Larry

Larry can certainly be considered one of those rare things that consistency has become in today’s political landscape. He does not give speeches, make promises or participate in debates. He simply shows up, does his job and carries on.

For animal lovers, he is a charming rescue cat success story. For political observers, he has become a humorous symbol of stability in an often turbulent environment.

The true constant of British politics

As Britain prepares for another political transition, one thing remains certain: Larry is still in residence.

His ability to outlast six prime ministers has transformed him from a working mouser into a national treasure. In a country where political careers can be surprisingly short, Larry's 15-year reign at Downing Street looks more impressive with every passing year. Prime ministers may come and go, but if history is any indication, Larry the Cat will probably still be there to greet the next one.

Also read: Why did Keir Starmer resign after just two years? Inside Britain's latest leadership upheaval