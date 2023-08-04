Mattel is offering Rs 3.6 lakh per week for the role of Chief UNO Officer to teach game rules

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mattel is offering Rs 3.6 lakh per week for the role of Chief UNO Officer

A dream job where you get to paid to do what you love, play, and teach your beloved card game UNO. Mattel, the famous toy company has introduced an exciting opportunity for game enthusiasts to become the Chief UNO Player. The company is offering Rs 3.6 lakh per week to the selected candidate for working four days a week for four weeks. The responsibilities of the Chief UNO player include playing UNO Quatro for four hours a day. He must also be willing to ask strangers to play the game and explain the rules to them. The eligibility for the UNO Chief will also include a love for the brand, an outgoing personality to speak with the public and challenge others to play, and the ability to work in New York City.

In a Press statement, Ray Adler, Mattel’s Vice President, and global head of games in Los Angeles, California said, “Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing UNO and best of all getting paid while doing it?”. He also added that “We’re constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO and with the nationwide search for the first-ever chief UNO plater, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before…We’re thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate UNO plater to help introduce our brand-new game, UNO Quatro to the world.”

The last date to apply for the position is August 10.

After the recent success of the Barbie movie made by Mattel’s film division, it is looking to replicate that with its other toys, games, and brands. According to a report in The New Yorker suggested that a total of 45 movies are in development at Mattel, led by film producer Robbie Brenner.

Read More Trending News