Masterchef Australia judges go gaga over 'Bhel Puri' and leave Desi netizens amused!

There's no doubt about the fact that Indian cuisines can bring water into anyone's mouth. Not just Indians but even people all across the globe root for Indian food. A recent example of the same is the fact that Masterchef Australia contestant Sarah Todd left the judges surprised by making bhel puri in one of the rounds. Yes, that's true! Not only did she make the staple snack of our country but even received praise for creating such a complex yet flavourful dish. This might leave one thinking about the 'bhel puri wale bhaiya' who make the bougie dish in much lesser time and never gets recognization for the same. Sara went for the dish as it was a 10-minute challenge and nothing could be more apt than bhelpuri which is packed with apt flavours. Considering the fact that the dish is not so common in Australia which is why it made sense why everyone was so impressed.

Sarah even shared the same on her Instagram handle where she wrote, "What is the tastiest dish you can make in 10 minutes? First thing that came to mind was Bhel Puri. It is said that a true blue Bhel Puri must be created just before consumption to prevent the puffed rice from getting soggy. And all we have to do is let the taste takes its course. Perfect for the MasterChef 10 minute challenge, right? Zingy, tangy and slightly spicy! #MasterChef #Masterchefau #recipes #recipe #sarahtodd Second best dish, great outcome but not great enough to keep me out of round 2! Oh and hugs from my two fave, faves!"

Well, as soon as the desi Netizens got to know about the same, they started sharing their first reactions on the same. While many expressed their likeness to the dish, there were others who shared stories of how in the previous times Indian dishes have left judges of international cooking shows impressed.

