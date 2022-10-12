Masoom Minawala trolled for sharing success & entrepreneurship tips, gets a reality check on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASOOM MINAWALA Masoom Minawala

Fashion icon and global influencer Masoom Minawala recently created history at Milan Fashion Week in Italy. She became the first-ever Indian creator to walk the runway as a showstopper at Fashion Week. However, the social media star is in limelight for a different reason today. Masoom Minawala took to her LinkedIn and shared a few tips on success and entrepreneurship. She talked about her very own journey and highlighted how she was not academically inclined during her initial days but her passion for work made her successful. Well, it seems that Twitter does not agree with her on the same.

Taking to her LinkedIn, Masoom wrote, "I didn't score very well in school or college. I dropped out of a diploma. YET, today, I'm an entrepreneur, leading a team of 15+ and have had the opportunity of turning my passion into my business." Further, telling how did she manage to expand her business, the influencer wrote, "With skill, with determination, with passion and zeal to work."

“So let this serve as a reminder that everyone has different learning styles and academic achievements aren’t the only dictators of your success in life," she wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ: Badshah rumoured to be dating Isha Rikhi. Know all about the Punjabi actress

Soon after her post went viral, several people trolled and criticised her. Posting a screenshot of Masoon's LinkedIn post, a user wrote, "Yes, because your father, the millionaire jeweler and you not paying your interns couldn’t be the reason for your thriving business." Another said, "I not only want @MasoomMinawala daddy's money but also confidence to say that I'm an entrepreneur who has started her career from scratch. 'passion into business'" Have a look:

ALSO READ: Elon Musk becomes perfume salesman after 'failed' Twitter deal? Know what Tesla CEO has to say!

Read More Trending News