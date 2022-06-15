Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress that Kim Kardashian damaged costs THIS whopping amount. Know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Marilyn Monroe's dress sparks controversy

Marilyn Monroe's dress that the 'Blonde Bombshell' had worn in 1962 is being talked about today. The reason for this piece of clothing making headlines once again is Kim Kardashian, who wore the Jean Louis-designed golden gown for Met Gala 2022. Kim brought back this piece of outfit as a tribute to Marilyn and many thought that it was a bold move on her behalf. It has been reportedly damaged with Kim wearing it to the Met Gala where she walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Why is Marilyn Monroe dress important?

Marilyn famously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F Kennedy in the dress in 1962 at Madison Square Garden. Fashion historians believe that the gown is a part of the movie costume history and should be preserved as such, while Kardashian’s fans have hailed the socialite for her nod to the movie icon.

As Marilyn walked onto the stage, she wore a fur coat over it. When she removed the layering, the audience gasped wondering if she was wearing anything underneath it or not. It is believed that the dress was so tight that she could not wear anything beneath it. Marilyn and Kennedy also sparked wild romance rumours with just the outfit.

What is the cost of the 'world's most expensive' dress?

Marilyn got the dress for USD 1,440 (Rs. 1,12 lakh) for it. In 1999, the dress was sold at an auction for USD 1,267,500 (Rs 9.37 crore). In selling at this staggering price, Marilyn's dress broke the record for the highest-priced dress beating a blue gown worn by Princess Diana.

Then in 2016, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! set a new Guinness World Record for the most expensive dress sold at an auction when they acquired the dress for a staggering USD 4.8 million (37.49 crore). Such has been the journey of the dress.

Kim really 'damage' the dress by wearing it?

The dress was made especially for Marilyn. Kim revealed she lost 7kg weight in three weeks to fit into the Met Gala dress. The internet criticised Kim for wearing the dress and promoting negative thoughts on the image issues. But Kim wore the gown only for the red carpet and changed into a replica afterwards. Pics are now viral on social media that claim to show a before-and-after version of the gown.

