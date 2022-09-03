Saturday, September 03, 2022
     
Manju Warrier joins Ajith Kumar for an adventurous bike tour to Ladakh, fans laud them

Majnu Warrier joined Ajith Kumar for a thrilling bike tour to Ladakh. Excited over the same, she shared a few pics with a note on her Instagram handle.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : India TV Trending Desk | New Delhi
Published on: September 03, 2022 14:22 IST
Manju Warrier, Ajith Kumar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANJU WARRIER Manju Warrier and Ajith Kumar

Malayalam star Manju Warrier will soon be seen with Ajith Kumar in their upcoming film, tentatively titled AK61. But before being the co-stars, the duo became bike tour partners. Yes, amid the shot break of H Vinoth directorial, Ajith and Manju went on a thrilling bike tour to Ladakh. The photos of the duo have been going viral on social media and fans can't keep calm. The actors smiled ear-to-ear as they posed for a photo in the Himalayas. 

Excited over the same, Majnu shared a few pics with a note on her Instagram handle.The actress, who posted a series of pictures of her first road trip, wrote: "Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider Ajith Kumar Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour on a two wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was an honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!" 

Soon after the photos went viral, fans lauded them. Calling them legend, a user wrote, "The two combo of legends..! #AjithKumar #ManjuWarrier"

Ajith is known to be passionate about racing, riding and shooting. The actor had only recently undertaken a bike riding tour of Europe and had come back to India to participate in a National level shooting competition where he won a handful of medals. ALSO READ: Sima Taparia in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives amuse netizens, they call it multiverse of madness

 

Meanwhile, actor John Kokken posted a video clip of Ajith riding his bike on the Himalayas on social media. He wrote: "Whatever makes you happy, do it. Ajith Kumar Sir always inspires not just me but millions of people by what he does. Ajith Sir on his bike trip in the Himalayas. Love you Ajith Sir."

