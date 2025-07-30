Mangaluru girl enters Golden Book of World Records with 170-hour-long Bharatanatyam performance Remona Evette Pereira, a final-year BA student from St Aloysius University in Mangaluru, has set a global record by performing Bharatanatyam continuously for 170 hours. Her performance, held from July 21 to 28, earned her a place in the Golden Book of World Records.

Remona Evette Pereira, a final-year Bachelor of Arts student at St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) in Karnataka's Mangaluru, has set a remarkable global record by performing Bharatanatyam continuously for 170 hours. Her feat earned her a place in the Golden Book of World Records and admiration from audiences both on-ground and online.

Pereira began the extraordinary performance on July 21 and concluded it on July 28. Her dedication and stamina stunned onlookers, who responded with rounds of applause and standing ovations. With this, she became the first individual to perform the Indian classical dance form for such a long stretch without interruption.

Christopher D’Souza, Director of Ranga Adhyayana Kendra at St Aloysius College, said Pereira was allowed short breaks of 15 minutes throughout the performance. Applauding her determination, he said, “Remona, you have not only made Mangaluru proud but have lifted the name of every Leo with your perseverance and passion. You’ve turned your dream into history and inspired an entire generation with your artistry and determination,” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Started dancing at three, debuted solo in 2019

Pereira began learning Bharatanatyam at the age of three under the tutelage of renowned guru Shrividya Muralidhar. She made her solo debut in 2019 and has since grown into a dedicated and celebrated performer. This record-breaking performance, she said, was not just a personal milestone but a tribute to the classical dance form on the global stage.

Netizens celebrate the feat

Social media users hailed Pereira’s achievement and expressed their admiration. One user wrote, “Wow, what determination and inner strength she has! Wishing her the very best for the future!” Another commented, “History has been created by our Remonaaa… Her mom & her dance guru’s strength won today.”

A third user added, “I can’t even imagine sitting in one place without sleep for seven days, and she performed for 170 hours straight without sleep… unreal… Many, many congratulations to the daughter of Mangalore… hats off.”