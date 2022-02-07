Manchester City shares meme on Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta & Indian Football fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANCITY Manchester City shares Shark Tank India meme

Shark Tank India has caught much attention. From innovations ranging from unique to bizarre to the quirkiness of its judges, the business reality show is gaining much popularity lately. So much so that it has also caught the attention of the English Football club Manchester City. Recently, the official Instagram account of Manchester City shared a meme, featuring Aman Gupta but with a twist. His face was morphed with Portuguese player João Cancelo.

Aman Gupta, who is the co-founder of BoAt, is one of the investors on the reality show. On the show, he is often heard saying, “Haan main de dunga, tu tension mat le (Yes, I will give you the money, don’t stress)”. Taking a cue from the same, ManCity shared the post captioned as, “When João is asked about his next @mancity assist #SharkTankIndia (sic).”

Reacting to the post, fans lauded the sports spirit and wondered if the admin is an Indian. "iNDIAN admin," wrote a user, while another said, "I am loving these Indian memes." A third user commented, "Lmao these regional posts been getting out of hands."

For the unversed, Shark Tank India provides an opportunity & a platform to aspiring entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas, business prototypes or active businesses to have their ‘pitches’ evaluated by business experts a.k.a The Sharks and seek investments.

The sharks of the very first edition of Shark Tank India are - Ashneer Grover (Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe), Vineeta Singh (CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth) and Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt). While ‘The Sharks’ play a key role in developing India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, host Rannvijay Singha act as a guide for the pitchers on the show and the audience alike.