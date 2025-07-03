Manager at Microsoft laid off after 25 years of service, internet reacts with heartwarming messages Chris Bymum, manager at Microsoft for 25 years, shares emotional insight on the company's ongoing large workforce reduction. Check out his post here.

New Delhi:

Microsoft announced on July 2 the layoff of around 9000 employees from all across the company's divisions. Chris Bymum posted on LinkedIn the news of his job loss in a heartfelt message that went viral and gained him the support of the internet.

The announcement

Chris Bynum posted the message on July 2 on his LinkedIn account, a common thing to do on this social media platform dedicated to professional networking. The former Customer Success Account Manager wrote, “In May, I celebrated a significant milestone at Microsoft – 25 years of dedicated service. Today, however, marks a bittersweet moment as I share that I have been laid off”. Bynum shared the extent of the layoffs, saying, “This unexpected turn has also affected many colleagues in my organisation, including my entire team”.

He then proceeded to share a thought for his colleagues, saying, “To all those I’ve had the privilege to work alongside, I am grateful for the cherished memories we’ve created and I extend my best wishes for the paths you will tread in the future.”

Bynum concluded the text by describing his current state of mind and inviting job offers, as is the primary role of LinkedIn, writing, “As I navigate this new chapter, I remain open to exploring fresh opportunities. Your consideration and keeping me in mind for any potential roles are greatly appreciated. Thank you,”

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Manager at Microsoft laid off after 25 years of service

Users were quick to respond to this touching message. One former colleague thanked the manager for his help, writing, “Chris, you have been an amazing manager, I appreciate all the motivation, guidance and advice you have given over the years, thanks to that I feel like this is a challenge to overcome rather than the end of days!”.

Another user, who had met Chris once in a professional encounter, said, “Sorry to hear that Chris. You seemed a pretty good leader from our 1:1 conversation the other day. I hope you find your next chapter soon. I wish you the best sir.”

One user with no apparent link to the manager shared his support to him and all the other employees laid off, saying, “I’m so sorry Chris. The timing of this was the absolute worst. My heart goes out to you and all impacted by this mess.”

Microsoft layoffs

Chris was laid off at the same time as nearly 9000 other employees, in Microsoft's largest reduction in two years. This follows previous reductions early this year, with over 6,000 jobs in May and around 300 in June having been cut. All divisions are included, from gaming to sales, and including 830 employees from Microsoft’s Redmond, the company's Washington headquarters, according to the Associated Press. Although the exact number of employees affected hasn't been disclosed, Microsoft confirmed they represent about 4% of the company's workforce.

ALSO READ: Indian techie Soham Parekh accused of moonlighting by multiple US CEOs, check viral post here