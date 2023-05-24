Man wearing saree grooves to Shamita Shetty’s Sharara, leaves internet divided. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Man wearing saree dances to Sharara

Trending News: Viral videos often stir up a range of reactions online, and one recent video has sparked a heated debate. The video in question features a man cross-dressing and showcasing feminine dance moves on a Bollywood item song. While some viewers are appreciating the performance, others have resorted to trolling and criticism.

In the video posted on Instagram, a man is confidently dressed in a red and green saree and also has makeup on. He then grooves to the song ‘Sharara’ which is sung by Asha Bhosle and features Shamita Shetty. The man even adds some belly dance moves and tries to make the performance sensual by untying the blouse and using energetic yet sexy dance moves. The reel shared by the creator ‘amit_the_shinning_star’ has garnered significant attention with over 24 million views and 891k likes. While some viewers appreciate the artistry and express admiration for the man's courage and talent, others have resorted to negative comments, trolling, and criticism.

The video has left the online community divided, with contrasting opinions surfacing in the comments section. Supporters argue that art knows no boundaries and should be celebrated in all its forms. "Ye sab to thik but saree bhot achhi lag rahi," a user commented. "Figure to aag laga raha hai," another user wrote. "Please don't insult him, he is dancing really well," a third stated. However, some users also resorted to offensive remarks, mocking the man's appearance, crossdressing, and dancing style. "Bhai nhi didi pahle ye batao apse shaadi kon karega," one user commented. "Aaj kal ke ladko ko kya ho gya hai," a second user asked.

Watch the viral video here:

