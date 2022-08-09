Man uses Tinder to find sister for Raksha Bandhan; his post goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DADITYAABHIJEET Raksha Bandhan

You must have heard the weirdest stories of a brother-sister bond and their Raksha Bandhan celebration. But, have you ever heard about anyone finding a sister on a dating app? It is even weird to think about. Well, a post has surfaced on the internet, where a man from Mumbai shared a post on Reddit about looking for a sister on Tinder. In the post, he thanked the dating app because of which he has two sisters now.

His post read, “I have felt the FOMO for most of my life during Rakshabandhan as I do not have any sister. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff. Anyways, since last 2 years I have been putting the bio as follows during 2 weeks before Rakshabandhan: Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan. Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on Tinder. This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I'm so excited."

As soon as he shared his experience, his post started receiving upvotes. Many social media users left their reactions and congratulated him.

Similarly, In June, a man from Kerala used the dating app Bumble to find a flat for himself in Mumbai. A Twitterati shared a screenshot of his Bumble profile, in which his bio read, "Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai".

Along with the screenshot, the man mentioned that the Bumble users should swipe right on his profile if they want to help him find a flat on Mumbai’s Western Line as he does not speak Hindi.

His post also garnered many reactions from Twitteratis. One user called him ‘genius’. Another user wrote, “On Bumble, many search for a place in heart, but he is searching for a place in a flat"

