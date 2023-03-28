Man sings Kya Hua Tera Wada on London streets, wins hearts of netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Man sings Kya Hua Tera Wada

Trending News: Vish, an Indian busker, has become a viral sensation for his rendition of the classic song "Kya Hua Tera Wada" in Hounslow, UK. The video, shared by Vish.Music on Instagram, has gained immense popularity online, especially among fans of Mohammed Rafi, the original singer of the song. In the video, Vish can be seen serenading the people of London with his melodious voice and a microphone in hand while the peppy music of the song plays in the background.

The reel, which has racked up over 335k views and 32k likes so far, features a caption that reads, "Singing Mohammed Rafi songs at Hounslow, UK." Viewers have praised Vish's performance, as they flooded the comments section with heart emojis. one user wrote, "You sing from the soul," while another commented, "Great choice of song." "Kya Hua Tera Wada" was composed by RD Burman and featured in the 1977 film “Hum Kisise Kum Nahi”.

Watch the viral video of man sings Kya Hua Tera Wada on London streets here:

This is not the first time Vish has impressed audiences with his singing abilities. In a previous video that also went viral, he performed the emotional song "Meri Maa" from the film Taare Zameen Par on the streets of London on Mother's Day.

The performance touched many hearts and reminded people of the importance of showing love and gratitude to their mothers. In the video, Vish was surrounded by a large crowd as he sang the touching song, with many joining in and recording his performance.

