Man showcases functional Iron Man suit, blows away netizens. Watch viral video

Trending News: Iron Man's popularity has inspired many fans to show their admiration by buying merchandise or re-watching the movies. However, Richard Browning took it a step further by creating a functional Iron Man suit, which he successfully tested in a video circulating on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter by 'How Things Work' with the following caption: "This father constructed a functional Iron Man suit in his backyard and this was his first display in public." It has gone crazy viral with over 9.2 million views and 227k likes.

Although some viewers corrected the mistaken identity of the suit's creator, many were impressed and even called for the suit to be available for online purchase. Some viewers debated whether the suit was more of a jet pack than Iron Man's suit, while others expressed a desire for a similar machine for their daily commute.

Watch the viral video of inventor's functional Iron Man suit here:

This is not the first time someone has made headlines for creating an Iron Man suit; a teenager from Manipur named Ningombam Prem also received attention in 2021 for creating a suit from scrap material, leading to sponsorship for his education by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

