Man's imitation of Donald Trump if he visited Taj Mahal has the internet in splits | WATCH Austin Nasso can be seen imitating Trump standing in front of the Taj Mahal. The video was captioned, "Trump visits India." wherein he mimics Trump is he visit the Taj Mahal. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a man, named Austin Nasso, imitating US President Donald Trump. Earlier, when Trump announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, people made memes about the phrasing and dramatic style of his announcement. A lot of people also spoke about his tone during the announcement.

In the video, Nasso can be seen imitating Trump standing in front of the Taj Mahal. The video was captioned, "Trump visits India." wherein he mimics Trump is he visit the Taj Mahal. In the video he says, "Here I am. I am at the Taj Mahal. I built it myself by the way. Not a lot of people know this, I built it and I am turning it into a hotel, a hotel, maybe a motel, maybe a Holiday Inn, we're looking into it."

He further goes on to say, "We're going to put me in it one day, that's what they're going to do."

The caption of the post reads, "He’s turning it into the taj mini mall." Several users took to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them wrote, "Shah jahan trump." Another commented, "Impose 10 percent tarrif on tajmahal."

A third user commented, "Please leave tajmahal alone sir." One of the comments read, "Bro visit howrah bridge please." One user wrote, "We are naming 'Taj Mahal' to 'Trump Mahal' love your Trump voice."

The Taj Mahal, located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh is a mausoleum commissioned by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. The construction began in 1632 and was completed in 1653. The complex includes the mosque, guest house, and gardens.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Woman in China spends $280,000 shopping online, rents a flat to store her unopened packages