Viral Video: Man runs on waterslide like Naruto, then falls miserably. Watch

Trending News: It seems like we have a new Olympic sport in town: waterslide running! A video that has taken the internet by storm shows a man attempting this exciting new activity in an amusement park. With 3.8 million views on Twitter, this video has left the internet in splits.

The footage captures the man running at a great speed on a waterslide, only to lose balance midway and fall down with a loud splash. The internet was quick to react, with some users questioning how this man managed to run on the slide for a certain distance without falling. Others couldn't help but laugh out loud and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

Some Twitter users even compared the man to Naruto, a famous manga character who runs with his arms stretched out behind him."How did bro go soo long without falling," a user commented. "I wish he held his arms back. Would of made this perfect," another user wrote. "Naruto run!!" a third user compared.

Watch the viral video of man running on waterslide here:

Who knows, maybe this man was actually practising for the next Ninja Warrior competition. Either way, it's safe to say that this video has brought some much-needed laughter and entertainment to our screens.

