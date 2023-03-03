Friday, March 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Viral Video: Man runs on waterslide like Naruto, then falls miserably. Watch

Viral Video: Man runs on waterslide like Naruto, then falls miserably. Watch

Twitter users even compared the man to Naruto, a famous manga character who runs with his arms stretched out behind him.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: March 03, 2023 16:37 IST
Man runs on waterslide
Image Source : TWITTER/@VIDSTHATGOHARD Man runs on waterslide

Trending News: It seems like we have a new Olympic sport in town: waterslide running! A video that has taken the internet by storm shows a man attempting this exciting new activity in an amusement park. With 3.8 million views on Twitter, this video has left the internet in splits.

The footage captures the man running at a great speed on a waterslide, only to lose balance midway and fall down with a loud splash. The internet was quick to react, with some users questioning how this man managed to run on the slide for a certain distance without falling. Others couldn't help but laugh out loud and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

Some Twitter users even compared the man to Naruto, a famous manga character who runs with his arms stretched out behind him."How did bro go soo long without falling," a user commented. "I wish he held his arms back. Would of made this perfect," another user wrote. "Naruto run!!" a third user compared. 

Watch the viral video of man running on waterslide here:

Who knows, maybe this man was actually practising for the next Ninja Warrior competition. Either way, it's safe to say that this video has brought some much-needed laughter and entertainment to our screens.

ALSO READ:

Bhopal man summons army of crows by imitating their sound, netizens are impressed. Watch

Woman falls into drain while clicking photos of bride and groom on phone. Watch

Man goes viral for sending ‘situationship’ girlfriend a 'letter of closure' to confirm breakup. She responds

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News