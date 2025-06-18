Man pays Rs 4 lakh rent near Bengaluru, gives a tour of his Nandi Hills luxury home | Watch This video highlights the stark reality of Bengaluru's rental market, where high-end properties command premium prices, even in areas further from the city centre, as people seek space, luxury, and a connection with nature amidst the urban sprawl.

New Delhi:

Bengaluru, India's version of Silicon Valley, is infamous for its exorbitant cost of living, particularly when it comes to rentals. But a new viral clip has tongues rolling and heads spinning, with a Mexican-origin man paying a whopping Rs 4 lakh (around USD 4,800) a month for an upscale property not in the heart of the city but a whopping two hours away from it on Nandi Hills Road. The million-dollar question on everyone's lips: Is it worth it?

The video, posted by WhatsUpTenant Rentomojo, one of the Instagram accounts commonly visiting rental apartments, shows the tenant himself providing a glimpse into his luxurious home. On being asked about the exorbitant rent, he openly states, "Rs 4 lakh, and it's worth it." And having taken a virtual tour ourselves, many of us might just do the same, too.

A Glimpse into the Lap of Luxury:

Surrounded by calm rolling hills and Nandi Hills' lush greenery, this property is a luxury and peace dream. For the following reasons, this Rs 4 lakh rent property has become the talk of the town and centre of controversy:

Private Swimming Pool: A sparkling private pool offers a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle, perfect for relaxation and recreation.

Well-Maintained Garden: A small, manicured garden adds to the aesthetic appeal, providing a touch of nature and a peaceful outdoor space.

Panoramic Views: Large windows strategically placed throughout the house ensure that natural light floods every room, while nearly every corner offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and verdant landscape.

Spacious Interiors: The home boasts expansive living areas, creating an airy and open feel.

Personal Touches: The tenant revealed that the living room furniture was specially brought in from Mexico, adding a unique and personal touch to the lavish interiors.

Tranquil Water Body: A calming water body is visible from the bedroom, adding to the serene ambience and impressing many viewers.

The video, which has garnered over 1.3 million views, has sparked a flurry of reactions online. While some users expressed envy and curiosity about the tenant's profession, others, particularly those familiar with the area (speculated to be Prestige Golfshire near Nandi Hills), affirmed that such a luxurious retreat in that location is indeed "worth every penny". The general consensus among many is that a home like this provides a much-needed escape and a high quality of life for those who can afford it.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Bhopal's 90-degree bridge to be redesigned after viral memes sparks public outcry