Man pays Rs 100 for 500-metre auto ride in Bengaluru, calls it a 'great auto metre'

Bengaluru, popularly known as India's Silicon Valley, is not only one of the cities with a high standard of living but also the most talked about for some wrong reasons. The capital city of the Indian state of Karnataka is also known for huge traffic jams, waterlogging during rains, high rents, and high cab and auto fares. Recently, a man opted auto to travel merely 500 metres and the amount he had to pay left him astounded. He was charged Rs 100 for just a half-a-kilometre ride. Yes, believe it.

A man named Mandar Natekar, CEO and co-founder of a software development company based out of Bengaluru Neural Garage, took to X (formerly Twitter) handle to share his experience of one such costly auto ride. He termed it the most ''ornamental thing in Bengaluru.''

In the caption, he wrote ''In this photo you will see the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru. The great Auto Meter. So expensive that it never gets used. I just paid 100Rs for a 500 mtrs ride. To give perspective, in Mumbai 100Rs is the meter fare for approx 9 kms.''

The post went viral on the platform and several users started commenting on it. Many users expressed their views on the post while a few also shared their experiences in different parts of India.

One user wrote ''You are lucky. I paid INR 150 for a 400 m round trip ( 200m one way) to an ATM in an emergency near the Nagole Metro Station. Welcome to Hyderabad.'' ''I stopped complaining about Delhi autos after my experience with their counterparts in Bangalore, they just don't want to go anywhere,'' wrote another.

