Man launches world's first relationship insurance policy, leaves netizens confused | Watch viral video A policy like nothing! Well, a man introduces the first-ever relationship insurance policy, which has left everyone scratching their heads.

Many people are baffled by a website's unexpected introduction of a relationship insurance policy. A man is claiming to offer relationship insurance coverage in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to the website Zikilove, couples can wager on the durability of their relationship with the help of a special coverage plan. If a couple's romance lasts, they will get a sizable payout to help pay for their wedding, which is ten times their total premiums. And if they break up, “they get nothing (except life experience and emotional damage)."

Taking to Instagram, content creator Sohan Rai posted a video from his official handle, zikiguy, captioning it as, "Introducing Zikilove Insurance, the first-ever insurance that pays you for staying loyal in a relationship. In a time where breakups and situationships are more common than ever, we’re changing the game. Pay a premium every year for five years, and if you marry your partner, we’ll give you 10x your investment for your wedding. If you break up, you get nothing. Our AI-driven system analyzes relationship patterns to bring the future of commitment to reality. Join the waitlist now at Zikilove.com "

There have been differing responses to this news. Others may perceive it as a cynical wager on the success or failure of a relationship, while others may see it as an inventive and enjoyable method to encourage long-term commitment.

One of the users wrote, "Can I take out multiple policies at the same time? (asking for a friend)," while another one wrote, "As a relationship expert I’ve never seen a more game changing product in this space. This is the future."

The third user wrote, "Breakup hits hard, but losing the money too? That’s a premium heartbreak package."

