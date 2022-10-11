Man handsover his baby to Dwayne Johnson at event for THIS reason; Netizens say 'aladdin and baby'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DWAYNEJOHNSON Man handsover his baby to Dwayne Johnson at event

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most celebrated international actors. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Black Adam. He is busy with the promotional buzz ahead of the release. Recently, during a promotional event, the actor had a wholesome moment that has taken the internet by storm. He took to his Instagram account and shared a video. The footage caught on camera is going viral on the internet.

The viral video shows a baby girl being crowd-surfed to The Rock on stage. The clip then shows a toddler being carried by a crew member and handed to him. The video further shows The Rock beaming with joy while lovingly holding the infant in his arms. The baby girl can be seen donning a hairband on her forehead and adorably wrapped in a pink blanket. The incident happened at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico.

Sharing the video, The Rock penned a heartfelt caption describing the heartwarming moment. He wrote, "Our BLACK ADAM Tour has been electric, fun and emotional. People do cry and they hand me things - I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby. Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift. This beautiful, serene, present and trusting angel is Luciana. One day, I bet she’ll inspire all those around her. And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father - means it meant something special for me too. Love you back MEXICO and the mana is strong. Girl dads ROCK."

As soon as he uploaded the video, netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "One of the greatest videos of all time." Another user commented, "This is Cute but not sure id crowd surf my infant." A third user commented, "Am I the only one thinking that sending that newborn through a crowd of strangers to the stage is a little on the risky side?" A user also commented, "Why the hell are you passing a baby through all them strange hands???? Why is the baby even there??? So many questions."

While some found the event heartwarming, others thought it was completely ridiculous to crowd surf an infant among strangers.

