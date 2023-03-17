Man gives free helmet to biker on Agra- Lucknow Expressway, Mumbai Traffic Police reacts

Follow us on Image Source : @HELMET_MAN_ Man gives free helmet to biker on expressway.

Trending News: Raghvendra Kumar, a road safety advocate, took action to promote helmet safety by giving a free helmet to a motorcyclist exceeding 100 km per hour on the Agree-Lucknow Expressway. Kumar, also known as the 'Helmet Man of India,' was driving his car while wearing a helmet when he signalled the motorcyclist without a helmet to stop and handed him a new helmet. Kumar had been following the motorcyclist for some distance and decided to take action to promote road safety.

The video, shared on Twitter by the 'Helmet Man of India' handle, shows Kumar handing the motorcyclist a new helmet and advising him to wear it while riding. The motorcyclist introduced himself as Nikhil Tiwari from Etawah and thanked Kumar for the helmet, emphasizing that road safety is in our hands. The clip has received over 657k views and 29k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Mumbai Traffic Police praised Kumar's efforts and called them a "heartfelt expression of concern." Other users commented on the video, calling Kumar's actions a great service to society and hoping that it inspires others to promote road safety.

Kumar has distributed over 56,000 helmets across India and saved 30 lives in the last ten years. His efforts began after losing a friend and roommate in a road accident. Kumar believes that his friend could have been saved if he had been wearing a helmet. Therefore, he has been working tirelessly to raise awareness of road safety and distribute helmets to those in need.

