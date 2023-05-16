Man flawlessly mimics Delhi Metro announcements, netizens are impressed. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Man flawlessly mimics Delhi Metro announcements

Trending News: In the bustling city of Delhi, the Metro has long served as a lifeline for its residents. Over time, many things have changed, but one constant has remained—the voices that accompany commuters on their journeys. These voices, belonging to Shammi Narang and Rini Simon Khanna, have become synonymous with the Metro itself, known for their flawless delivery and rich tones. The distinctiveness of their voices has even inspired people to imitate them, and one man, Krishnansh Sharma, has successfully mastered the art.

Krishnansh Sharma recently shared a video on Instagram, where he showcased his talent for mimicking the Delhi Metro announcements. In the reel, he is seated in an empty metro coach, flawlessly reproducing the cautionary part of the Hindi announcement, just like Narang. Amidst the laughter and applause of his friends, netizens were quick to express their admiration for his spot-on imitation.

The clip has garnered over 553k views, 38k likes and numerous comments from amazed viewers. Many have praised his extraordinary voice and encouraged him to continue honing his skills. Comments poured in, with one user jokingly claimed that they had mistakenly disembarked at ISBT station upon hearing the man's imitation. Some users even suggested that he create a reaction video while performing in a crowded metro.

Watch the viral video here:

A month prior, the man had posted a similar reel, where he was imitating Shammi Narang's voice inside a crowded metro coach. The video had garnered significant attention, even catching the eye of Narang himself, who was thoroughly impressed and extended an invitation to Krishnansh to visit the studio. The latest video is part 2 of the series.

