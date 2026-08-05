Man dies in old age home in Haryana's Sonipat; daughters attend his last rites via video call

Sonipat:

A heartbreaking incident from Haryana's Sonipat has sparked widespread discussion after reports claimed that an elderly father spent his final days hoping to see his daughters, but they did not visit him before his death or attend his last rites. Instead, they are said to have witnessed the funeral through a video call.

The deceased, Shivcharan Ratan Gupta, was once a well-known cloth merchant from Maharashtra. After the death of his wife, Meena Gupta, he had been living at an old age home in Sonipat for around one and a half years. He is survived by three daughters, all of whom were educated and established in their respective careers.

Elderly father reportedly waited to see his daughters

The management of the old age home informed Gupta's daughters about his deteriorating health nearly 20 days before his death. Despite being told about his condition, none of them reportedly travelled to meet him.

Gupta is said to have kept a mobile phone with him so he could stay in touch with his daughters. However, after he fell ill, those conversations reportedly became less frequent. Even after the family was informed about his worsening health, they did not visit him.

Following his death late at night, the old age home contacted the daughters once again and informed them that the body could be kept until they arrived. They reportedly said they would not be able to come because of time constraints.

Funeral witnessed through video call

Gupta's final rites were performed without any family member being physically present.

Reports claim that his daughters watched the cremation through a video call. One of them also transferred Rs 5,100 online to ensure that the funeral rites were conducted properly.

The daughters initially requested that their father's ashes be preserved. However, they later informed the old age home that they would not be able to collect them because they did not have the time, and requested the management to immerse the ashes in the Ganga on their behalf.

They also reportedly asked for videos of the funeral rites after the cremation had been completed.

Three daughters lived in different cities

Gupta's eldest daughter, Anita, lives in Nepal and works as a teacher. His second daughter, Nisha, lives in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, while his youngest daughter, Priya, lives in Mumbai.

Despite raising and educating all three daughters, Gupta reportedly did not get to see them before his death. None of them attended his funeral in person.

Incident sparks discussion on family bonds

The incident has triggered emotional reactions online and in the local community, with many expressing sadness over the circumstances surrounding the elderly man's final days.

People associated with the old age home said the episode underlined the importance of preserving family relationships despite increasingly busy lives. The incident has also reignited conversations about the growing number of elderly people living away from their families and the emotional isolation many of them experience in old age.

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