Monday, February 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Man claims to have found world's biggest M&M, Guinness World Records responds

Man claims to have found world's biggest M&M, Guinness World Records responds

Fintan Walsh claimed to have found the world's largest M&M, which was the size of a ber or Indian jujube.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2023 17:54 IST
Man claims to have found world's biggest M&M
Image Source : TWITTER/@FINTANWALSH Man claims to have found world's biggest M&M

M&M's, a popular candy in America, is available in two sizes - regular and mega M&M's. However, a Twitter user named Fintan Walsh claimed that he had found the world's largest M&M, which was the size of a ber or an Indian jujube. 

The man tweeted a picture of the huge M&M alongside a regular-sized one and tagged Guinness World Records in the tweet, asking what the next step would be. "Hi @GWR I have the biggest M&M in the world. What's the next step for us," he tweeted.

In response, Guinness World Records jokingly tweeted back that it was not an M&M but a boulder. "That's not an M&M that's a boulder," is all that GWR tweeted while replying to the man. 

Take a look at the tweet here:

Some previous world records related to M&M's include the tallest stack of M&M's, created by a UK resident named Will Cutbill, who balanced five M&M's on top of each other in January 2021. In 2017, a team of 27 employees from the confectionery company Mars spent over 17 hours creating the world's largest M&M's mosaic (logo) at a shopping mall in Sofia, Bulgaria. The logo measured 533.78 square feet and contained around 291,490 candies. 

ALSO READ:

Viral video of elderly woman feeding husband makes netizens hopeful of forever love. Watch

Elderly man sings for 104-year-old father, makes netizens senti. Watch viral video

Man who met wife via matrimonial app annuls marraige after she turns out to be wanted criminal

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News