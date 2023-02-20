Man claims to have found world's biggest M&M, Guinness World Records responds

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FINTANWALSH Man claims to have found world's biggest M&M

M&M's, a popular candy in America, is available in two sizes - regular and mega M&M's. However, a Twitter user named Fintan Walsh claimed that he had found the world's largest M&M, which was the size of a ber or an Indian jujube.

The man tweeted a picture of the huge M&M alongside a regular-sized one and tagged Guinness World Records in the tweet, asking what the next step would be. "Hi @GWR I have the biggest M&M in the world. What's the next step for us," he tweeted.

In response, Guinness World Records jokingly tweeted back that it was not an M&M but a boulder. "That's not an M&M that's a boulder," is all that GWR tweeted while replying to the man.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Some previous world records related to M&M's include the tallest stack of M&M's, created by a UK resident named Will Cutbill, who balanced five M&M's on top of each other in January 2021. In 2017, a team of 27 employees from the confectionery company Mars spent over 17 hours creating the world's largest M&M's mosaic (logo) at a shopping mall in Sofia, Bulgaria. The logo measured 533.78 square feet and contained around 291,490 candies.

