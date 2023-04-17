Man chilling in his backyard gets scared to death by wandering bear. Watch how he reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bear wanders near man chilling in his backyard

Trending News: Bears are majestic creatures, known for their power, speed, and beauty. They are a symbol of strength and resilience and have been an inspiration for many cultures around the world. However, encountering a bear in the wild can be a terrifying experience, as they can be unpredictable and dangerous. This is what happened to David Oppenheimer, a resident of Asheville, North Carolina, who recently had a close encounter with a bear in his own backyard.

On the evening of April 11, David was relaxing on a lounge chair in his backyard, enjoying the tranquility of the evening, when he suddenly spotted a bear walking around his house. He quickly grabbed his pillow and got up, only to find the bear standing right in front of him. The bear, which had apparently visited David's home before, seemed equally surprised by the encounter and quickly ran away after staring at David for a few moments.

The entire incident was captured on the doorbell camera of David's house and soon went viral on social media. In the video, David can be seen calmly handling the situation, despite the shock of seeing a bear up close. He later shared the video on Facebook, where it received over 5.4 views and numerous reactions and comments.

While bears are generally peaceful creatures, they can be dangerous if provoked or feel threatened. David's encounter with the bear serves as a reminder of the need to be cautious and respectful of wildlife, even in our own backyards.

