Man caught changing clothes in showroom aisle instead of trial room, viral video sparks debate | WATCH A video from a showroom in Delhi is widely circulating on social media. The video shows a man changing clothes in the middle of the store instead of using the fitting room. Users on the internet are expressing concerns regarding public decency.

New Delhi:

A video from a Zudio store in Delhi has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man is seen casually changing clothes in the Zudio aisle instead of in the changing room. The incident was captured by another shopper outside the store. The video has been shared by justtrollings.

The video shows a man trying on clothes in the middle of the store, rather than using the changing room. The incident, caught on camera by another shopper, has sparked hilarious reactions online. While some users found the situation amusing, others raised concerns about basic etiquette in public.

The viral video has garnered over 42K views and received numerous comments. One user commented, 'Civilised society'. Another said, ''The poor guy who is changing his clothes does not even know that someone is making a video of him, he is thinking that he is changing his clothes by standing behind the clothes, and yes, he is not wearing such bad clothes that he should make fun of him. Because man ever changes his clothes, there is no fault of this poor girl to make him viral in such a way. I hope my father also does such berths and lays his clothes underneath.' 'Changing room is available there, I think. Civic sense needed, another user commented.