Man applies for product designer position, gets offer for 'delivery boy' job | Hilarious post goes viral

No surprise, social media is emerging as a platform with limitless opportunities for one. It has proven time and again that people end up getting millions of ideas for their hurdles on social media. You can't term it less than a miracle when an aspiring youth who applied for a job at a renowned company was asked for his CV directly from the Founder and CTO of the group.

The X profile of the youth named Yash Achaarya suggests his activeness on social media. His witty post on X (formerly known as Twitter), made him an attraction for the Founder and CTO of the company. The user shared that he was hankering after a product designer position at Zepto, a grocery delivery platform. To which, he shared his CV. The response from the company was a bombshell for Achaarya, as they unexpectedly found him suitable for the 'Delivery Boy' position in Mumbai. The email from Zepto read, "You'd be a great fit for this Delivery Boy (Mumbai) role at Zepto!"

Taking it on a lighter note, he shared the chucklesome moment on X with a caption, "Par maine to product designer ke liye apply kiya tha" with an emoticon having an expression of weirdness. In no time, his post caught the attention of many users and among them was the Founder and CTO of Zepto, Kaivalya Vohra.

Vohra contacted Achaarya on the professional platform 'LinkedIn' and asked for his CV. The man shared the screenshot of the messages he received from Vohra.

