Prayagraj horror: Man allegedly barges into female students' hostel room at 2 am, assaults them | Watch

New Delhi:

A disturbing video from Prayagraj has gone viral on social media after two female students alleged they were assaulted inside their hostel room late at night by the son of the lodge owner.

According to reports, the incident took place around 2 am at a hostel located in the Shankar Ghat area under Shivkuti police station in the Other City Zone. The students were reportedly living there while preparing for competitive examinations.

Video shows man assaulting female students inside hostel

The viral clip, around 30 seconds long, allegedly shows the accused physically assaulting the two women inside their room.

In the footage, a man can be seen pulling the hair of one of the students and hitting them while verbally abusing them. An elderly woman is also visible in the video trying to stop the situation from escalating further.

Watch video:

The students alleged that the hostel owner's son had been harassing them for some time and had inappropriate intentions towards them. According to a Times Now report, the women claimed the accused first tried to force his way into their room on May 18.

When they resisted and refused to open the door, he allegedly assaulted them.

Students allege accused was drunk and repeatedly harassing them

Reports stated that the accused, identified as Shubham Dwivedi, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

The students claimed he had been repeatedly calling and messaging them. When they stopped responding to his calls, he allegedly started banging aggressively on their room door.

According to the allegations, when the women still refused to open the door, he locked it from outside.

One of the students then contacted another woman living nearby and asked for help. The accused allegedly locked the second student's room from outside as well.

With no immediate way out, the students began screaming for help.

The accused's mother later arrived at the spot, after which the room was opened. However, the students alleged that even after that, he continued verbally abusing and assaulting them.

Police registered FIR, accused later granted bail

One of the victims reportedly called her cousin who lives nearby and later contacted police by dialling emergency number 112.

The student also alleged that the accused attacked her using broken glass even in front of police personnel and threatened to kill her.

Police later registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by the students and arrested the accused.

However, reports stated that he was later granted bail by the court.

One of the victims, originally from Amethi, alleged that Shubham Dwivedi had been harassing her with inappropriate calls for the last 10 days while she stayed in Prayagraj for exam preparation.

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