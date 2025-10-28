Man accused of killing US cop knocked off bike in high-speed chase in California | Viral video The gunman fled the scene on a motorcycle, sparking a multi-agency pursuit that stretched across several highways. At times, the suspect reportedly reached speeds of over 150 miles per hour along the 210 Freeway as police attempted to stop him.

California:

A shocking incident in California’s Rancho Cucamonga has left a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy dead and a dramatic video of the suspect’s capture is circulating widely online. The incident happened around 12:37 pm on Monday, when deputies were called to Hollyhock Drive following reports of a man aiming a gun at a woman. As officers arrived, the suspect opened fire, striking Deputy Andrew Nunez. He later died from his injuries.

The chase came to a violent end when an unmarked sheriff’s vehicle deliberately struck the motorcycle in what officials described as a “pursuit intervention technique” — a controlled manoeuvre used to halt dangerous pursuits. The suspect was thrown from the bike.

Suspect nabbed

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital after the crash. Officials confirmed that he is in stable condition and under police watch. Once doctors declare him fit for discharge, investigators plan to formally arrest and charge him with murder.

Deputy Nunez had served with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for six years. He is survived by his pregnant wife and their two-year-old daughter.

Tributes pour in for Nunez

San Bernardino County Sheriff expressed anguish over the incident in X post and condoled the departed soul.

“With heavy hearts and profound grief, we honor the memory of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Nunez, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on October 27, 2025. Deputy Nunez served with unwavering commitment, courage, and deep compassion for the community he vowed to protect. His bravery and sacrifice reflect a life dedicated to safeguarding others, even at the greatest cost. Such devotion will remain forever etched in our hearts,” the post read.