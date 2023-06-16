Mama elephant carries dead calf for 2 kms, tries to revive it. Watch heartbreaking video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mama elephant tries to revive dead calf

Trending News: The sorrow of a mother losing her child is a universal pain, felt not only by humans but also by animals. A viral video on social media captures the heart-wrenching scene of a mother elephant desperately trying to revive her deceased baby. The incident unfolded in Goeswar, Assam, and was shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer.

The young elephant had strayed from its herd and tragically passed away three days prior. However, the mother refused to abandon her calf. With immense love and determination, she carried her lifeless baby for a staggering two kilometers, hoping for a miracle. Placing the tiny body in a river stream, she gently tried to breathe life back into her little one. The emotional impact of this video is bound to bring tears to your eyes.

"This shattered my heart. Though the calf has departed, the mother's spirit remains unyielding. Carrying the lifeless baby for two kilometers, she endeavors to revive it in the water. Her anguished cries echo through the air," the caption of the video reads.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has received 37k views and 900 likes. The heartrending footage left numerous Twitter users deeply affected. "Heartbreaking... I had the unfortunate experience of witnessing something similar a few years ago," one user shared, expressing their sorrow and empathy. "Very sad to see the Mother's Sorrow," another user wrote. "Om shanti little angel," a third added.

