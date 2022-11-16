Male friends of Indian groom walk down Chicago street in sarees and bindis. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAAGONFILMS Male friends of Indian groom walk down Chicago street in sarees

No, it's not a prank! Breaking gender stereotypes, two men headed to their Indian friend’s wedding through the streets of Chicago donning beautiful sarees. The groom's best men turned up wearing beautiful Indian attire with a bindi on their forehead to their friend's wedding, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Excited and overwhelmed with joy, the groom burst out in laughter seeing them, and later in the video, the trio gives a perfect pose.

Chicago-based wedding videographers Paraagonfilms' shared the video on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Just a typical wedding morning with the groom's 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees.''

In the video, a woman can be seen helping the boys put on the saree as they prepare for their friend's wedding. The two are then seen wearing vibrant sarees as they gracefully stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to attend the wedding. They also added bindis to their foreheads to complete the look. The bride and groom, who were Indian friends, laughed when they noticed their unique attire. The trio hugged and grinned as the video came to a close. You can also spot the bride, who was trying to get a peek at her groom and his friends. Check it out:

The video, so far, has more than 37,000 likes and has been viewed more than 3,81,000 times. Several users appreciated the gesture by the groom’s best men. One wrote "This is priceless. They look so cute and adorable." Another said, "This is the best thing I’ve seen online this month." A third commented, "they have better pleated sari than i had for my convocation....i couldn't walk."

The incident sparked a social media conversation on dispelling gendered clothing prejudices. Some praised both men for dressing in ethnic attire and respecting their friend's culture, while others dubbed it the nicest surprise.

