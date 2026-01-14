Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal: The officer by President Murmu's side who has won social media's admiration From offering a handkerchief during emotional moments to holding an umbrella for the President in the rain, Major Sambyal has been seen providing thoughtful assistance during official engagements.

New Delhi:

Several videos and photographs circulating on social media have brought public attention to Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu. His composed presence and quiet professionalism while assisting the President at public events have earned him widespread appreciation, with many users praising his sense of duty and respect.

Online discussions often describe how closely he remains by the President’s side, ensuring her comfort and safety at all times.

Moments that touched the public

From offering a handkerchief during emotional moments to holding an umbrella for the President in the rain, Major Sambyal has been seen providing thoughtful assistance during official engagements.

These small yet meaningful gestures, captured in photos and videos, have gone viral, prompting admiration across platforms. Social media users have also noted the visible trust between the President and her ADC, with many remarking that President Murmu treats him with the warmth of a family member.

Who Is Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal?

Major Sambyal hails from a Dogra Rajput family in Jammu. He belongs to the elite 4 Para (Special Forces), one of the Indian Army’s most distinguished units.

He first came into the public eye in 2021 while serving as a Captain in the Jat Regiment, when he led his unit during the Republic Day Parade. His contingent went on to win the Best Marching Contingent Trophy that year.

Currently, Major Sambyal serves as ADC to the President of India, a position regarded as one of the most prestigious assignments for an Indian Army officer. An ADC acts as a personal aide to constitutional authorities such as the President, Governors or senior military leaders. The role demands exceptional discipline, sharp attention to protocol and constant alertness.

As ADC, Major Sambyal manages the President’s daily schedule, coordinates official travel and events, and ensures that all security and protocol procedures are strictly followed. He also serves as a key link between the President and various government departments, handles sensitive communications and remains present at important national ceremonies