'Bole toh, live painting': Internet finds real-life version of Majnu Bhai's painting

New Delhi:

Some Bollywood moments never die. They simply wait for the internet to rediscover them. This week, social media users were left in stitches after a viral video appeared to recreate one of the most iconic scenes from the 2007 comedy 'Welcome'. The clip shows a goat standing on top of a donkey while stretching up to munch leaves from a tree. Sounds ordinary? Not if you've watched Welcome.

Within minutes, viewers began comparing the unusual sight to Majnu Bhai's legendary painting from the film, the one that left audiences questioning both art and reality. Nearly two decades later, the internet believes it finally has proof that Majnu Bhai wasn't painting nonsense after all.

The video that sparked Bollywood flashbacks

The viral clip captures a goat using a donkey as its personal stepping stool to reach food hanging above. While the animals seemed completely unbothered by the arrangement, social media users certainly weren't.

Instead of discussing animal behaviour, the internet immediately went into full Bollywood mode.

Comments flooded in, with many declaring that Majnu Bhai had accurately predicted the future. Others jokingly suggested that the fictional artist deserved an apology after years of being mocked for his unconventional masterpiece.

Was Majnu Bhai ahead of his time?

For those unfamiliar with Bollywood's greatest artistic controversy, Majnu Bhai, played by Anil Kapoor in Welcome, considered himself a gifted painter despite producing artwork that left everyone thoroughly confused.

One of his most memorable paintings featured an unusual animal composition that became a running joke throughout the film.

Now, thanks to one very determined goat and one cooperative donkey, fans believe the painting has finally received the validation it deserves.

As one social media user remarked, "Majnu bhai is the OG artiste!!"

The internet crowns a visionary

The reactions have been every bit as entertaining as the video itself.

Many users jokingly referred to Majnu Bhai as a misunderstood genius whose work was years ahead of its time. Others suggested that art critics owed him a formal apology.

Some even wondered how many more of his paintings might eventually come true.

At this point, nobody would be surprised if the internet starts treating Majnu Bhai like a prophet.

Why people can't get enough of it

Part of the fun lies in how deeply Welcome remains embedded in pop culture. Even after all these years, a random animal video is enough to transport thousands of people straight back to one of Bollywood's most beloved comedies.

The goat and donkey may have been focused on lunch, but they accidentally delivered something much bigger: a reminder that some movie jokes truly are timeless.

And somewhere in the fictional universe of 'Welcome', Majnu Bhai is probably smiling and saying, "I told you so."

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