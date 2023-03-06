Mahindra responds to Scorpio waterfall leak viral video in the coolest way. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MAHINDRASCORPIO Mahindra’s response video to the Scorpio waterfall leak controversy

Trending News: Recently, a video showing a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV leaking from its sunroof when taken under a waterfall went viral. The video was posted on Instagram by a content creator, Arun Panwar, and many netizens had been tagging the company, Mahindra, on Twitter. In response, Mahindra posted a video on their official Twitter on March 4 and it is the most savage clap-back ever.

The Mahindra video shows someone taking the SUV under a waterfall, with a text insert at the beginning stating, “Just another day under the waterfall for the Scorpio-N.” The interiors of the car are then shown, with no leakage taking place while it is under the gushing water. A disclaimer at the end of the video warns viewers not to attempt to duplicate or re-create the same.

Mahindra's cool response video has received over 265k views and 4,300 likes. While some netizens found Mahindra’s response to be a perfect reply to the recent controversy, others criticized it as arrogant. Some users expressed that the company should have addressed the issue and resolved it for the customer instead of countering them with the video.

Watch the Mahindra’s response video to the Scorpio waterfall leak controversy here:

“This is arrogance, you should have addressed the issue & resolved for the customer and accept that particular car had a fault,” a user commented. Another user tagged Anand Mahind, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, saying, "The message is loud and clear. Perfect reply to the recent controversy. Well played, team @anandmahindra.”

While the video may have proved that the SUV is capable of handling waterfalls, it remains to be seen if Mahindra will take steps to address the leakages in the Scorpio-N SUV reported by the customer.

