Mahakumbh 2025: Man's emotional reunion with wife wins hearts | Watch viral video

A heartwarming reunion video of the family is winning hearts online. A man who attended the Mahakumbh with his wife and kid became separated from his wife in the massive crowd at the Sangam. On the separation, he was worried about losing his family in the chaos of the Mahakumbh. Overwhelmed with fear of losing his loved ones, he was overjoyed to be reunited with his wife. The emotional reunion brought tears of relief and happiness to his eyes. The heartening scene also brought smiles to the faces of onlookers, and the video of their reunion is widely shared on social media. The video of their reunion has been shared by indorireporter21.

Soon after posting, the video has received several likes and comments. One user commented, ''Only a fear of losing makes a man expressive''. Another added, ''This is the example and sign of a true husband-wife, even if there is less gold and silver in life, but there is a lot of love towards each other. Husband-wife always complements each other, this is how we should be dedicated to each other in life''. ''I also cried the same way when she got back the second time'', another user humoursly added. ''She won in life'', another user remarked.