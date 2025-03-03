Maggi Chai? This viral food combo makes internet puke their lungs out | WATCH A bizarre food combination of Maggi noodles and chai has taken the internet by storm, leaving many social media users aghast and questioning the creator's sanity. The viral video showcases the unusual pairing, sparking a mix of amusement, disgust, and utter confusion among viewers.

For foodies, Maggi is more than simply instant noodles; it's an entire atmosphere. Whether it's a quick fix for urgent hunger or the ultimate evening snack, Maggi is always there to help. However, the increasing trend of weird cuisine fusions has not spared our favorite Maggi. Over the last several months, we've seen some genuinely weird experiments, like golgappa Maggi, mango Maggi, buttermilk Maggi, chocolate Maggi, and the list goes on. But what about the latest addition? Maggi chai. Yes, you read it correctly. A video circulating on Instagram depicts this odd product, and foodies cringed after seeing it.

The video starts with steaming tea being poured into a traditional kulhad. Then, defying all culinary logic, cooked Maggi is plunged into the tea twice. As if this wasn't surprising enough, the entire dish was eventually thrown. The on-screen caption wonderfully reflects the feeling of the foodies: "Justice for Maggi."

Watch the viral video here:

The video has clocked over 2.5 million views on Instagram. One user wrote, “Pura Maggi samaj dara hua hai," while another pleaded, “Maggi ko nahi to kam se kam bichare chai ko chor do."

“Samjh nhi aa rha fight maggi ke liye kru ya chai kr liye. (I can't decide whether to fight for Maggi or chai.)," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, another jokingly demanded action, saying, “Bhai shab, we want justice for Maggi. Or is apradhi ko jld se jld pakda jaye."

Someone asked, “Bhai maggi ki hatya karna jaruri tha kya? (Bro, was it necessary to murder the Maggi?)”

Earlier, another odd food experiment, Maggi coffee, perplexed the Internet. A viral Instagram video depicted a street vendor boiling milk before adding Maggi noodles. He then mixed in chopped vegetables such as tomatoes, capsicum, and onions, followed by Maggi masala for added flavour.

But the real surprise came next: a tablespoon of coffee powder and a sprinkling of haldi (turmeric) were added to the mixture. As the odd dish cooked, the vendor served it to a cautious customer, who appeared suspicious. In a humorous twist, he made the vendor take the first taste before deciding to sample it himself. The video ended with the consumer finally gathering the guts to take a bite.

