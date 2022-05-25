True love! Madhya Pradesh beggar buys moped motorcycle worth Rs 90k after wife complains of backache | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh beggar with wife

Madhya Pradesh beggar has proved that love knows no bounds after he bought a moped motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 as a gift for his wife. What's special about this gift is the thought behind it. The beggar, Santosh Sahu from Amarwara village collected this sum of money over the past four years and finally bought the vehicle for his wife after she complained of problems of backache.

Santosh himself has some disabilities due to which his legs do not move. He was dependent on his wife to carry him around on a tricycle by pushing it forward. His wife who is aging used to suffer a lot because of bad weather conditions and bad roads, making her fall sick time and again. This pushed Santosh to bring about some help for her and there could have been nothing better than a motorcycle as it would make their travel easy.

Talking to ANI Santosh said, "We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore."

Take a look:

Netizens are touched by Santoish's sweet gesture for his wife. They bombarded the post with their reactions. One of the users wrote, "Never stop dreaming, keep working for it." Another said, "True love definition." A user also shared, "Just great....hats off." "Nice husband," said another.

