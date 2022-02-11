Madame Tussauds London trolled over Zendaya's wax statue: 'Let's try again', say fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADAMETUSSAUDS Zendaya's wax statue at Madame Tussauds London was unveiled recently

Spider-Man and Euphoria star Zendaya's wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London was unveiled recently. Dressed in a pink power suit, the actress' wax statue will certainly be one of the star attractions in the iconic installation. However, as the veil was lifted off Zendaya's wax statue, many criticised it for not looking like the singer-actress.

"I can’t imagine the effort and time that went into this and it IS beautiful, but, it’s just.. missing something. Idk what but it’s just off. I get it, it’s probably insanely hard to copy Zendayas ETHEREAL beauty lol. Insane work regardless (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

Another one commented, "Why she looks like she has an attitude when she gives me my Chex mix on my flight (sic)?"

"Is that the best you could have done (sic)?" asked another Zendaya fan on Twitter.

Here is the Zendaya wax statue that is drawing mixed responses on Twitter.

Here's a full view of the wax figure. Madame Tussauds shared it on Instagram writing, "From cinema screens to tv screens, to buying a home in London, Zendaya is EVERYWHERE rn... and from Friday her figure will be at Madame Tussauds London too (sic)."

Zendaya featured in two film last year-- Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is a frontrunner at the 94th Academy Awards, with 10 nominations under its name. All of them are in the technical aspects. The epic from Warner Bros and Legendary will also compete in the following categories: best costume design, best sound, best original score, best adapted screenplay, best film editing, best makeup and hairstyling, best cinematography, best production design and best visual effects. Villeneuve was snubbed in the best director category, and the film did not land any acting nominations.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also landed an Oscar nomination in Best Visual Effects category and has become a saviour of the fate of the box office business during the pandemic.