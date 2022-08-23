Mad Max director casts 11-year-old boy bullied for dwarfism in prequel Furiosa, internet loves it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/QUADEN_BAYLS 11-year-old Quaden Bayles has been offered movie roles by George Miller

Mad Max director George Miller has cast 11-year-old Quaden Bayles, who was bullied for his short height, in the upcoming prequel film Furiosa. Bayles will have a role opposite Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy among others in the highly-anticipated action movie. Bayles had gone viral back in 2020 when his mother shared a distressing video of the young boy in which he was seen crying after being bullied. The internet users and celebrities had shown Bayles immense support at the time. Now, he has also become an actor in a major international production.

Quaden Bayles goes viral after distressing bullying video

In 2020, 9-year-old Australian Quaden Bayles garnered worldwide attention when his mother Yarraka Bayles posted a Facebook video of the little boy breaking down about the bullying he was enduring at school. Bayles was born with a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. In the video that went viral, he expressed suicidal thoughts, including asking for a knife. The post featuring Bayles quickly went viral. Celebrities and athletes, including the actors Hugh Jackman, James Woods, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and the pro basketball player Enes Kanter, sent video tweets of support to raise awareness about bullying.

George Miller casts Quaden Bayles in 2 upcoming movies

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Milller has cast Quaden Bayles in two of his upcoming movies. One of which is the prequel to the 2015 blockbuster Mad Max. The new movie is titled Furiosa and stars the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy among other high-profile stars. Without divulging the details, Miller affirmed that Bayles has a small role in Furiosa. “It was good for us and it was good for him. And he did such a good job that he’s got a small role in Furiosa," Miller was quoted as saying. Furiosa is said to be Australia's biggest production ever. Mad Max: Furiosa is expected to release in cinemas on 24 May 2024.

Apart from Furiosa, Bayles will also feature in the upcoming movie Three Thousand Years of Longing opposite Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. This movie is also from Miller.

