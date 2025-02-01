'Love this jugad'; Indian man shares his mother's desi hack to keep parathas hot in Canada's freezing cold

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Indian man shares desi hack to keep parathas hot

A recent video has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a man shares a 'desi hack' to keep parathas warm in Canada's extremely cold temperatures. The video was shared on the Instagram account 'waddupcanada'. The video was captioned "Ain’t nobody like my desi mom" and has garnered more than 3.9 million views.

In the video, the man shares how to keep food hot even during freezing cold temperatures. The influencer can be seen unwrapping a foil-wrapped paratha out of a thermal flask. A woman's voice in the video asks, "Canada ki thand me kaise garma garam khana leke ghooma jaaye (How do you carry hot food in Canada’s cold weather)?” And the answer appears on the screen which says, "Pack paratha in a thermos."

The influencer reacts to the hack saying, "What a hack!" The woman in the background says, "Mummy-papa ke nuskhe in Canada" (Parents' desi tricks in Canada)."

Watch the video here:

Netizens were amazed with the hack and several of them took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One of them wrote, "Love this jugad."

Another commented, "This is the magic of desi parenting, thinking ahead for every situation." A third comment reads, "This is the type of content we need more of, everyday life hacks that make sense."

Another user wrote, "It’s the small things that make life so much better – loved this idea!" One comment read, "What a great idea! I'm going to do that with my daughter's lunch!"

