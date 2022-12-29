Longest beard chain to longest journey by pumpkin boat: Bizarre Guinness world records of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Longest beard chain to longest journey by pumpkin boat

This year's Guinness World Records have seen some bizarre and daring world records achieved. People from all over the world engage in a variety of feats in an effort to make it into the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records. Once again this year, people have gone above and beyond to pursue the most outlandish Guinness World Records. As the year comes to an end, let's take a look at the strangest Guinness World Records set by individuals this year.

Longest beard chain

The competitors at the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships collaborated to have their beards clipped into a 150-foot chain, setting a new world record. A minimum 8-inch beard was necessary for the dozens of competitors who stood together for 31 seconds.

The chain broke the previous record, which was 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.

Fastest time to consume 10 Carolina Reaper chilies

Gregory Foster took 33.15 seconds to consume 10 Carolina reaper chilies, the hottest peppers in the world.

Foster, who previously set a world record by devouring three Carolina reapers in 8.72 seconds, defeated his buddy and fellow pepper fanatic Mitch Donnelly by gobbling down 10 of the frighteningly spicy peppers.

Most drink cans positioned on the head via air suction

Jamie Keeton glued 10 empty beverage cans to his face and shaved head using air suction, setting a record when they stayed in place for at least five seconds.

Farthest distance to blow a pea

David Rush, a prolific record-breaker, won his 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing a pea 84 feet, 11.28 inches across a level floor, which was more than twice as far as his previous try.

The longest journey by pumpkin boat (paddling)

Duane Hansen boarded a hollowed-out pumpkin on the Missouri River and paddled the unique boat 37.50 miles from Bellevue, Neb., to Nebraska City.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEThe longest journey by pumpkin boat

