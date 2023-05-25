Little Japanese girl and deer bow in front of each other as she feeds it. Watch adorable clip

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Little girl and deer bow in front of each other

Trending News: There's a special kind of joy that comes from watching videos that feature children and animals. Even in just a few seconds, these videos can bring a smile to our faces and make us feel warm inside. One such video that has captured hearts online shows a little girl feeding a deer in Nara, Japan.

The video was shared on Twitter by The Figen and it captures a beautiful moment between the Japanese girl and a majestic deer with antlers. The little girl respectfully bows down in front of the deer, as Japanese people do to greet each other or pay respect to someone or thank them, and to everyone's surprise, the deer reciprocates the gesture by bowing back. Well, the deer also lives in Japan so maybe it has adapted to the ways, or he’s just copying the girl to get treats. The girl proceeds to feed the deer and once again bows down as it returns the respectful gesture. The caption accompanying the adorable video reads, "Two innocents know each other's language!" The video has garnered over 979k views, 31k likes and has received an outpouring of reactions.

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the adorable duo. Many were touched by the girl's respectful behaviour towards wildlife. A user compared the girl's look with Agnes from Despicable Me and wrote, "Aww it's a real life Agnes!" "That is too stinkin' cute," another user commented. I’m sitting nodding my head with them," a third added. "That is adorable," a fourth remarked. One more user chimed in with an interesting observation, suggesting that the video might have been taken in Nara, a place where deer roam freely and there are amazing temples to explore.

