Little girl tries Indian food for the first time at New York restaurant, desis love her reaction. Watch

Trending News: A heartwarming video capturing a toddler's first experience with Indian cuisine at a restaurant in New York City has gone viral. Shared by Bridget Coolick on Instagram, the video shows the little girl's reactions as she tries various dishes, creating an adorable and delightful moment.

In the video, the toddler named Sophia begins her culinary adventure of trying Indian food for the first time with papad, followed by eagerly indulging in pani puri. Unfortunately, she accidentally drops a piece of pani puri on the floor, but that doesn't dampen her spirits. Undeterred, she proceeds to taste dal tadka with rice and naan, her face lighting up with joy and satisfaction.

The caption accompanying the video on Instagram reveals the mother's happiness when Sophia asks for more. Part 1 of their dinner experience at Angel Indian Restaurant in Jackson Heights, Queens, NYC, captured the delightful moments they shared. It has amassed over 114k views and 4300 likes. Bridget Coolick mentions her personal favourite dish, Lassuni Gobi, while acknowledging that it was too spicy for Sophia. However, the little girl loved the dal and naan.

Unsurprisingly, the internet responded with overwhelming love for the video. Users expressed their admiration for Sophia's open-mindedness and willingness to try Indian food at such a young age. "I know grown adults in their 40s who won’t eat Indian food. This is amazing! Especially because Indian food is absolutely delicious," a user commented. "Wow as an Indian loved watching her eat and enjoy the Indian food," another user wrote. "Nice to see Americans enjoying indian food. Proud indian," a third added, while a fourth mentioned, "She is too cute and now I am craving Indian food!!"

