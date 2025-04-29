Little girl's reaction to sunlight falling on her face has internet in splits, says 'kaali ho jaungi' | WATCH A viral video has been doing rounds on the internet which captures the reaction of a little girl when sun rays fall on her face. The video was shared by an Instagram user "ambedkar788" and has garnered more than 37.7 million views. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

A child's innocent reaction often catches people off guard and sometimes, these are the most adorable things you will ever see. One such video has been doing rounds on the internet which captures the reaction of a little girl when sun rays fall on her face.

In the video, several young children can be seen studying in their tuition class. A boy asks the teacher to open the door, following which the teacher asks a girl to open the door. Just when the door open and the sun's rays falls on the face of the little girl, she says "Kaali ho jaungi (I will get dark)".

The teacher, too, is taken aback when she says this and asks her 'kyu kaali ho jaogi?' to which the girl says that she has go for wedding and that if the sun's lights falls on her, she will get dark. The teacher also breaks into a laugh after hearing her response.

The video was shared by an Instagram user "ambedkar788" and has garnered more than 37.7 million views. Several users took to the comment section to share their reaction to the video.

One of the users commented, "Bacche itna comfortable apne acche teacher ke saath hote hai uski baato se pata chal raha hai aap ek aache teacher hai."

Another user wrote, "5 time dekh liya. Man nahhi bhara mera." A third user commented, "sir kitne acche hai, teacher ese hone chahiye k bche apne dil ki baat khul k kr skn."

