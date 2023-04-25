Little girl dances in school to Bhabho Kehndi Hai, internet can't handle her cuteness. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Little girl dances in school

Trending News: Have you seen the latest viral video of a little girl dancing to a Punjabi track? It is simply adorable! The little one, named Vaarya, is seen in her school uniform surrounded by other students as she performs on the popular track, Bhabho Kehndi E Singha Velna Liya. The video, which was shared by digital content creator Pratik, has garnered over 6 million views and it's not hard to see why.

In the video, Vaarya shows off her incredible Punjabi folk dance moves during what appears to be a practice session at her school. Other kids can be seen dancing alongside her, but it's Vaarya who steals the show with her impressive expressions and moves. It's hard to believe that she's only in UKG!

The internet is in awe of this little girl's talent and cuteness and flooded the comments with praise for her. "This is culture and dance .. and cuteness overloaded," a user commented. Another added, "Aww cutest n best dance on this song till now...all kids r luking so cute....God bless you all.” “Too good she is awesome and see behind the other kids. They don't know what’s going on so cute,” a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video of little girl dancing to Punjabi song here:

Isn’t that just super cute?

