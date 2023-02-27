Little boy plays catch with cat through the stairs, viral video is too cute to miss. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BUITENGEBIEDEN Toddler plays catch with cat

Trending News: An adorable video of a cat and a kid playing together is going viral on social media that will put a smile on your face today. This is the cutest video you will see today, without a doubt. The video, posted on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’, features a toddler and his pet cat having fun while playing catch with a towel.

The cat can be seen sitting happily on the stairs when the little boy throws the towel at it. The cute kitty catches the towel and throws it back. The toddler is still playing with the cat from under stairs while grinning with delight. The video has racked up more than 5 million views and 294k likes.

The clip delighted netizens, who wrote about how it made their day. Many people noted that the best entertainment one may enjoy on a leisurely day is pet videos with children. A user wrote, "I am melting at the bliss." "This is just too cute!” another added. "I could watch this all day," a third person stated. "Children that grow up with pets are the fortunate,” a fourth user expressed.

Watch the viral video of toddler playing with cat here:

Read More Trending News