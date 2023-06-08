Little boy cries after his mom gets makeup done, fails to recognise her. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Little boy cries after his mom gets makeup done

Trending News: The art of makeup can work wonders, completely transforming one's appearance and exuding a glamorous vibe. In a recent viral video, a mother's makeover left her own child unable to recognize her, leading to an amusing and lighthearted situation. The clip has garnered 466k views and has left Twitter users in splits.

In the video, the child is seen crying while the mother tries to convince him that she is indeed his mother. Despite her efforts, the child refuses to believe it and attempts to distance himself from her. With laughter in her voice, the mother repeatedly asserts, "Main hi mummy hun. (I am your mother)" Another woman joins in to reassure the child of the same. The video shows the mother dressed in a heavy lehenga along with having her hair and makeup done, probably for a wedding function. She embraces her son, attempting to coax him, but he remains adamant in his disbelief. The caption above the video humorously states, "The child cannot recognize his mother."

The video was initially shared by the Instagram handle @visagesalon1, with the caption, "The child is asking for his mother." Users reacted to the video, playfully joking about the mother's excessive makeup, which resulted in her child's inability to recognize her. One user commented, "Forget the child, even the husband wouldn't recognize her after removing the makeup, saying 'Was this the same girl?'" Another user jokingly questioned, "Why did you apply so much makeup that even the child couldn't recognize you?" A third user wrote, "The wonders of a beauty parlour!"

Watch the viral video here:

