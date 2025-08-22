Libyan farm owner sets off pet lion on worker in scary prank, arrested | VIDEO The farm owner claimed the act was a "prank", but Libya’s public prosecutor called it a blatant abuse of power and a serious threat to public safety.

Tripoli:

A farm owner in Libya has been arrested after allegedly setting his pet lion on an Egyptian worker. Reports say a video of the incident went viral, sparking outrage on social media and leading to the man being charged with multiple offences.

What does the viral video show?

The footage shows a lion wrestling with a man, repeatedly attempting to bite him. The worker appears calm throughout the struggle and makes efforts to free himself before eventually escaping.

The farm owner claimed the act was a “prank”, but Libya’s public prosecutor called it a blatant abuse of power and a serious threat to public safety, according to Gulf News.

Backlash on social media

The video circulated widely on social media, drawing strong criticism. One user wrote, “The height of recklessness with human lives! An utterly unacceptable act that must be condemned with full force, and the perpetrator must be held accountable immediately. Human dignity and rights are non-negotiable. Such actions must stop at once!” Another simply stated, “This is unacceptable.”

Some observers noted that the worker appeared calm and even smiled during the incident, suggesting he might not have feared for his life. Others countered that, regardless of his composure, the situation could have escalated into a life-threatening one very quickly.

Lion owner arrested

The arrested man has been charged with endangering human life, terrorising peaceful citizens, and causing psychological and social harm. He also faces charges for behaviour deemed contrary to religious and civil law, the outlet reported.