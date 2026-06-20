Leopard slips into IIT Bombay campus, kills stray dog. Disturbing footage caught on camera | Watch

New Delhi:

Residents and students at IIT Bombay's Powai campus are expressing concern after a leopard was caught on CCTV attacking and killing a stray dog near the staff hostel area. The incident, which took place during the early hours of June 19, has renewed worries about leopard movement close to residential spaces on the campus.

The footage has since attracted widespread attention online. While leopard sightings have been reported in and around Powai before because of its proximity to forested areas, many residents say incidents taking place so close to living quarters are particularly unsettling.

Leopard captured on CCTV near staff hostel

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 2 am on June 19 in the staff hostel area of the IIT Bombay campus.

The CCTV footage begins with an Indian stray dog standing near a staircase. The animal appears restless and repeatedly looks towards its right, seemingly aware that something is nearby.

Moments later, a leopard quietly enters the frame and approaches the dog.

A brief struggle follows as the dog attempts to defend itself. However, the encounter lasts only a few seconds.

The leopard quickly overpowers the animal by grabbing it by the neck. The dog is killed in the attack before the big cat drags the carcass away and disappears into the darkness.

Watch the video here:

Residents express concern over leopard sightings

The incident has sparked concern among students, staff members and residents living on the campus, particularly regarding safety during late-night hours.

Residents have voiced concerns about the safety of both people and pets, especially in areas located near green cover and residential buildings.

The footage has also renewed conversations about the growing interaction between wildlife and urban spaces. Powai's location near forested regions means leopard sightings are not unheard of, but many residents say seeing a big cat venture so close to hostels and staff quarters is deeply disturbing.

For many, the incident serves as a reminder of the need for caution after dark in areas where human settlements and wildlife habitats exist side by side.

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