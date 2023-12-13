Leopard enters hospital in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, causes stir | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The leopard was seen at the Aditya Maternity and Eye Hospital in Shahada in Nandurbar district, Maharashtra.

Reports of the wildlife entering the modern and urban landscape of major cities have not been unheard of. In a similar panic-striking moment, a leopard entered the premises of a hospital in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on Tuesday, frightening the patients admitted there.

The incident unfolded when a worker arrived at the Aditya Maternity and Eye Hospital in Shahada area on Tuesday morning and heard growling sounds in the corner. After a bit of investigation, the employee found a leopard sitting inside the hospital. The worker informed the hospital staff, who promptly closed the back door in an attempt to entrap the canine.

Later, the forest department received a call and reached the spot, where they managed to catch the leopard. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, although patients were left panic-stricken after the leopard came into the hospital. Many people, including relatives of the patients, also gathered outside the hospital to have a glimpse of the trapped animal

Earlier this month, a full-size leopard was spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farms area, causing a massive search operation involving the forest department, police and wildlife teams to be launched.

Two video clips of the feline have surfaced on social media, in which the animal could be seen loitering near a farmhouse. In one of the videos, a policeman is seen running, before the leopard jumps from a wall and runs into the jungle.

Last month, a leopard was witnessed on CCTV camera footage in a village road in Maharashtra's Thane district, causing bystanders to panic. The animal was on the premises of a private power company at Kamba-Varap village on the Kalyan-Murbad road, said officials.

The presence of the leopard triggered a search by forest officials which went on till 6 am on Thursday but the big cat could not be traced, said an official.

